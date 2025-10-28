TANZANIA’S FORMER ANGEL TURNS INTO A BRUTAL DICTATOR AS OPPOSITION STANDS NO CHANCE AT THE POLLS- Maiko Zulu

By Maiko Zulu

TANZANIA’S FORMER ANGEL TURNS INTO A BRUTAL DICTATOR AS OPPOSITION STANDS NO CHANCE AT THE POLLS





As summed by the BBC News Africa and rightly so, Tanzania elections feel more like a coronation than a political contest with opposition clampdowns and disappearing of critical voices.





The weakening of the opposition in Tanzania should be seen as a warning sign for other countries on the continent, particularly those heading for elections. This is also a litmus test for Democracy itself as it has created the likes of President Samia Suluhu Hassan who have effectively used it to strengthen their grip on power and to curb all forms of credible opposition.





Just like great, great grandpa Paul Biya of Cameroon, we will wait to see those African leaders who will congratulate Samia Hassan on her expected electoral victory. They will show us whether they are birds of the same feather or progressive leaders.



