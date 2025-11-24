TANZANIA’S GOV’T DECLARED ILLEGITIMATE BY THABO MBEKI FOUNDATION



The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has issued a strongly worded statement declaring that the United Republic of Tanzania currently lacks a legitimate government, following the country’s general elections held on 29 October 2025.





According to the foundation, the results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission of Tanzania failed to reflect the will of the people. Instead, it argued, the current leadership was imposed through a combination of force and manipulation.





“The current government of the United Republic of Tanzania is not legitimate; rather, it has been imposed on the people through a combination of coercion and fraudulent practices,” the Thabo Mbeki Foundation said.





The statement drew on findings from SADC and African Union election observers, who reported widespread irregularities and noted that voters were unable to freely exercise their democratic rights. The foundation emphasized that Tanzania urgently needs a new political beginning to restore public trust and democratic integrity.





Beyond its political critique, the foundation also extended condolences to families who lost loved ones in the violence that followed the election. It reaffirmed its respect for Tanzania and its citizens, describing them as true friends and long-standing partners.