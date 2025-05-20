Tanzania’s leading opposition appears in court as treason case sparks outcry in Tanzania

Tanzania’s leading opposition figure, Tundu Lissu, appeared in court on Monday to face treason charges, a serious offense that carries the death penalty.

He was charged with treason in April after publicly demanding electoral reforms ahead of the nation’s general election scheduled for October.

Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “no reforms, no election,” Lissu remained defiant — the same slogan he had used during the rally on April 9 that led to his arrest. Despite the severity of the charge, he appeared upbeat in court, flashing victory signs and urging his supporters not to give in to fear, AP reported.

Lissu, who chairs the Chadema opposition party, refused to attend a prior court session virtually, instead launching a hunger strike to protest the decision to keep him from appearing physically. His resolve in the courtroom echoed his history of resilience: he survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and has spent years in exile due to threats on his life.

The prosecution requested two more weeks to finalize their investigation, with proceedings scheduled to resume on June 2.

The case has drawn regional attention and triggered a government clampdown on Lissu’s allies. Martha Karua, a Kenyan opposition leader who traveled to Tanzania to support Lissu, was deported. Former Kenyan Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and three activists were also detained. In response, Kenya’s foreign ministry secretary, Korir Sing’oei, demanded their immediate release.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration faces mounting criticism from human rights groups, who accuse her government of silencing opposition voices with repressive tactics. The government denies any wrongdoing.

Hassan is seeking re-election in October, when voters will also elect members of parliament. Chadema continues to voice concerns over the lack of an independent electoral commission and legislation they claim entrenches the dominance of the ruling CCM party, in power continuously since Tanzania’s independence in 1961.