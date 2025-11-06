Tanzania’s October 29 elections did not meet democratic standards- AFRICAN  UNION

AU MISSION LED BY MASIS TEARS INTO TANZANIA’S 2025 ELECTIONS



The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) led by former Botswana President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi has delivered a damning preliminary verdict , Tanzania’s 2025 General Elections did not comply with AU principles, regional frameworks, or international standards for democratic elections.





“At this preliminary stage, the Mission concludes that the 2025 Tanzania General Elections did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections.”





Observers under Masisi’s leadership witnessed ballot stuffing, people being issued multiple voting papers, and party agents being barred from polling stations. In some cases, AU observers themselves were kicked out during vote counting

10 KEY FINDINGS FROM THE AFRICAN UNION ELECTION OBSERVATION MISSION (AUEOM) REPORT ON THE OCTOBER 2025 GENERAL ELECTIONS IN

TANZANIA



1. Uneven Political Environment



The elections took place in a restricted political space. Opposition parties faced intimidation, arrests, and administrative barriers that undermined fair competition.





2. Opposition Boycott and Disqualifications



The main opposition party, CHADEMA, boycotted the elections citing lack of reforms and fairness, while some key candidates were barred or detained, diminishing competitiveness.





3. Legal Framework Gaps



The Tanzanian Constitution and electoral laws contain serious democratic limitations, notably:



Article 41(7) preventing judicial challenge of presidential results.



Article 39(1) prohibiting independent candidates from contesting.





4. Questionable Independence of Electoral Bodies



The National Electoral Commission (NEC) and Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) were seen as insufficiently independent, due to appointment procedures tied to the executive.





5. Restricted Media and Civil Society Space



Despite partial reopening of media and return of exiled politicians, media and civil society still faced censorship, delayed accreditation, and limited operational freedom.



6. Internet Shutdown and Information Gaps



An internet shutdown on election day disrupted communication, reporting, and observation efforts—undermining transparency.





7. Administrative and Logistical Challenges



Observers noted delays in opening polling stations, inadequate polling materials in some areas, and uneven adherence to procedures.



8. Issues with Transparency in Counting



Instances of ballot-box stuffing and irregular vote counting were observed or reported, raising questions about integrity in some polling stations.





9. Exclusion and Limited Participation



The boycott and restrictive framework excluded major opposition groups and discouraged citizens, especially youth, from active participation—affecting turnout and legitimacy.



10. Elections Technically Managed but Democratically Deficient



While the technical conduct of the vote was largely orderly, the overall process lacked inclusivity, transparency, and credibility, falling short of AU and international standards for democratic elections.





11. Limited Implementation of Political Reforms



Despite early government pledges under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to reopen civic space, many reforms were incomplete — especially constitutional and electoral changes — before the elections.



12. Biased Use of State Resources



The ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), reportedly benefited from state resources and public media coverage, blurring the line between party and state.





13. Delayed Electoral Calendar and Communication



The NEC released critical electoral information and guidelines late, reducing preparation time for candidates, voters, and observers.



14. Gender Representation Remains Low



While women made up about 50% of registered voters, their representation among candidates and elected officials was still significantly low, particularly in competitive positions.





15. Youth Engagement Remained Marginal



Although youth formed the majority of the population, their participation was constrained by political apathy, intimidation, and lack of inclusivity in party structures.



16. Media Polarisation and Unequal Access



Media outlets faced biased reporting and self-censorship, with limited balanced coverage of opposition activities. Some opposition campaign rallies were either ignored or reported negatively.





17. Civic Education and Voter Awareness Gaps



Civic and voter education was inadequate and uneven, especially in rural and island regions, affecting informed participation.



18. Domestic Observer Restrictions



Some domestic observer groups faced delayed or denied accreditation, while others experienced movement restrictions, limiting their monitoring role.





19. Post-Election Tensions and Public Distrust



The lack of transparency in vote counting and results announcement led to public distrust, minor protests in urban areas, and calls for electoral accountability.



20. Zanzibar Election Concerns



The Zanzibar elections were marked by intimidation of opposition supporters, heavy security presence, and reports of pre-filled ballot papers, echoing issues from previous electoral cycles.



10 main recommendations (proposals for reform and the way forward) made by the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) following Tanzania’s October 2025 General Elections:





1. Launch Urgent Constitutional Reforms



The AU mission urged Tanzania to restart and complete the constitutional review process to address long-standing democratic deficiencies — including provisions that restrict electoral justice and independent candidacy.



2. Allow Judicial Review of Presidential Results



Amend Article 41(7) of the Constitution, which bars courts from hearing petitions on presidential election outcomes, to ensure legal recourse and accountability in disputed elections.





3. Permit Independent Candidates



Amend Article 39(1) and related provisions to allow independent (non-party) candidates to contest elections, widening political participation and inclusion.



4. Strengthen Independence of Electoral Bodies



Reform the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) by revising appointment processes, tenure, and oversight mechanisms to ensure impartiality and public trust.





5. Guarantee Political and Civic Freedoms



Safeguard freedom of expression, association, and assembly by removing restrictive laws and ensuring opposition parties, media, and civil society organizations can operate freely without intimidation.



6. Enhance Media Freedom and Equal Access



Ensure equal access to state media for all political parties and protect journalists from censorship or harassment during election periods.





7. Improve Electoral Transparency and Communication



The NEC and ZEC should adopt transparent result transmission systems, publish electoral data promptly, and communicate decisions openly to strengthen confidence in the process.



8. Promote Inclusive Participation



Empower women, youth, and persons with disabilities to fully participate as voters, candidates, and electoral officials through targeted legal, financial, and capacity-building measures.





9. Ensure Open Internet and Communication Channels



Avoid internet shutdowns or digital restrictions during electoral periods to allow citizens, observers, and the media to share information freely and promote transparency.



10. Investigate Electoral Misconduct and Violence



Conduct independent investigations into reported cases of intimidation, arrests, and electoral irregularities, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable and victims protected.





Overall Summary:



The AUEOM emphasized that Tanzania’s democracy requires genuine inclusivity, transparency, and fairness. It called for constitutional, legal, and institutional reforms to rebuild trust between citizens, political actors, and state institutions — ensuring that future elections are truly competitive, credible, and in line with African Union and international democratic standards.



Read the full AUEOM in Tanzania’s report here: https://www.peaceau.org/en/article/preliminary-statement-of-the-african-union-election-observation-mission-to-the-october-2025-general-elections-in-the-united-republic-of-tanzania-the-african-union-election-observation-mission-calls-for-urgent-constitutional-reforms-and-inclusive-politic