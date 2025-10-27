Tanzania’s opposition leader cleared of all treason charges but chooses to stay in prison until after elections





Tanzania’s opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, has been cleared of all treason charges by the Supreme Court, marking a significant victory after months of legal turmoil. However, in a dramatic twist, Lissu has refused immediate release, choosing instead to remain behind bars until October 29, 2025, the day after the country’s general elections.





Lissu said his decision was a symbolic protest against what he described as “a broken and unjust system” that continues to suppress political freedoms. His stand has been praised by supporters and human rights groups alike, who see it as an act of courage and sacrifice for democracy. “He may be in prison, but his spirit is free,” one supporter remarked.





The timing of Lissu’s statement comes as Tanzania braces for an election overshadowed by repression and controversy. President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) are expected to win easily after the main opposition parties—Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo were barred from competing.





International observers, including the European Parliament and Amnesty International, have condemned the crackdown on dissent and warned that the election lacks legitimacy. With opposition figures arrested and voices silenced, Lissu’s prison protest has become a powerful symbol of resistance, turning his personal ordeal into a national call for justice and democratic reform in Tanzania.