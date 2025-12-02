Tanzania’s President alleges the deadly riots that erupted in the country were solely aimed at achieving “regime change”

In an hour-long live address, Tanzania’s Pre

In an hour-long live address, Tanzania’s🇹🇿 President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, now alleges the deadly riots that erupted in the country were solely aimed at achieving “regime change”, supposedly orchestrated by foreign forces, and justifies the excessive force used on protesters.

“Our youth were manipulated, becoming mere parrots, singing songs and attempting to recreate what happened in Madagascar so that it would occur here,” she claims.

“Then we are accused of using excessive force on the protesters. What would be considered ‘minimum force’? Should we have stood by and watched as the protesters aimed to effect a regime change? Would a state exist in such a scenario? I swore to protect this country, its borders, the security of its citizens, and their property. I will continue to do so.”

“The violence that occurred is not part of our tradition. That is not our way. Tanzania is known as an island of peace, and that is our identity to the world. Many who do not wish well for our country are bothered by our culture of unity and peace, our love for one another. They were compelled to manipulate our youth to turn against us,” she emphasizes in a terse speech.

