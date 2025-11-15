

Tanzania’s President Hassan Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Post-Election Unrest





Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has named Mwigulu Nchemba, former finance minister, as the country’s new prime minister, following her overwhelming election victory, which sparked violent protests.

The parliament officially confirmed his appointment on Thursday, despite allegations from opposition groups and human rights organizations accusing the government of election fraud and a d!e!adly crackdown on protesters.

As tensions rise, many Tanzanians and Africans across the continent are urging Nchemba to resign, calling on him to stand with the people and reject the alleged injustices being perpetrated by President Hassan’s government.





**What do you think?** Do you believe the new prime minister will choose justice and resign in solidarity with the people of Tanzania, or is he likely to remain part of a regime accused of corruption and repression?