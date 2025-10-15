Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan to compete against Herself in 29th October Elections
President Samia Suluhu’s main opponent, Tindu Lissu of CHADEMA, is in jail and was never cleared to run for the Election.
Another candidate, Luhana Mpina of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT), was also barred from contesting by the Tanzanian Electoral Commission, citing failure to comply with election procedures.
As it stands, Samia will essentially be competing against Suluhu..
FEAR WOMEN.
We thought Women would bring Decency to African Politics, but here we are, being Confronted with Disgrace. This woman is completely Useless, not worthy of the Presidency of Tanzania.
If she is not careful, she is going to have a “Madagascar” in Tanzania.
What’s troubling is the silence from African capital cities, including the AU. She should be declared winner of the presidential election since she’s running unopposed.