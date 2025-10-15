Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan to compete against Herself in 29th October Elections





President Samia Suluhu’s main opponent, Tindu Lissu of CHADEMA, is in jail and was never cleared to run for the Election.





Another candidate, Luhana Mpina of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT), was also barred from contesting by the Tanzanian Electoral Commission, citing failure to comply with election procedures.





As it stands, Samia will essentially be competing against Suluhu..



FEAR WOMEN.