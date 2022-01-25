TAPPING LEAVES HH BARE, NAKED…

he needs to remove all ‘cobwebs’ PF left in govt institutions – Chifire

By Oliver Chisenga

THE leaked audio of government leaders shows that there is urgent need for President Hakainde Hichilema and his government to clean up government and State institutions, says Gregory Chifire.

Commenting on the a recording of a conversation between home affairs permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba and President Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma, in which the duo discussed issues surrounding the Democratic Party wrangles, Chifire said the act of tapping the phone of the President’s political advisor and that of the man in charge of the police and internal security was practically leaving President HH bare and ‘naked’.

Chifire, the exiled human rights activist, said the laws of Zambia under the cyber security and crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 section 32(2)(a) and (b), do not only criminalise acts of accessing private conversations, but also the disclosure or attempt to disclose to another person, the contents of any intercepted communication or use or attempt to use the contents of any intercepted communication.

He insisted that President Hichilema needed to urgently remove all the ‘cobwebs’ in government institutions left by the PF.

“Forget the discussion in the audio, the laws of Zambia as provide in the cyber security and crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 section 32(2)(a) and (b), do not only criminalise acts of accessing private conversations, but also the disclosure or attempt to disclose to another person, the content of any intercepted communication or use or attempt to use, the contents of any intercepted communication,” Chifire said.

“We have been saying it, the PF have their men rooted in those offices. Please chuck them out now! You can’t have new wine in old bottles. Even after taking a bath, it is advisable to put on clean clothes as wearing the same dirty clothes defeats the purpose of the bath.”

Chifire, the Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) director, noted that the PF was arrogant because they still had people in government offices carrying out their “dirty schemes”.

He said there could never be justification for phone tapping anywhere in the world.

Chifire said it was very common under the PF regime to tap phones, especially for members of the opposition, civil society, the Church and all those the regime perceived as their enemies but such should come to an end without hesitation.

“It thus becomes important to immediately uproot the remnants of the PF regime. Individually and collectively, we are entitled to privacy. The PF criminal culture of tapping phones must not be allowed to continue. The PF invested heavily in this diabolical system which needs to be dismantled immediately,” he said.

Chifire said the authorities needed to use the matter at hand to thoroughly investigate and bring to an end “this heinous culture” which was very prominent during the dictatorial regime of the previous order.