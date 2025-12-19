TASILA LUNGU NEGLECTED CHAWAMA BY PRIORITISING HER INTEREST OVER THE PEOPLE – IMENDA





UNITED Party for National Development Deputy Secretary General, Gertrude Imenda, has expressed optimism that the ruling party will emerge victorious in the Chawama parliamentary by-election, scheduled for January 15, 2026.





Ms. Imenda said the UPND is dismayed by the limited development in Chawama Constituency despite increased allocations under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), a situation she attributed to the former area Member of Parliament, Tasila Lungu.





She said that Tasila Lungu failed to adequately serve the people of Chawama, resulting in the constituency lagging behind in development.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Ms. Imenda said it was disheartening that residents of Chawama continue to feel marginalised from national development, despite government’s deliberate efforts to ensure that all constituencies are carried along.





Ms. Imenda said the only way to change the status quo is for the people of Chawama to elect a UPND Member of Parliament, whom she said, would priorities development over self intertest.





“The only way to change this situation is by giving the seat to the UPND so that the lives of the people of Chawama are changed,” said Ms. Imenda.





She further emphasized that Members of Parliament must work for the people and not for personal interests.



RCV