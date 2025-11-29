Tasila Lungu’s predicament is something a child should not go through young or old- Silavwe Jackson

‎Honourable Tasila’s predicament is something a child should not go through young or old.



Honourable Tasila is enduring what no child should never have to go through in a lifetime. I choose to try to understand her.


‎How do you continue working as MP when your father who walked you down the aisle is unburied?

‎How do you debate in Parliament when your father who paved the way for you to become one is unburied?



‎How do you continue working as MP when the man who gave you your name is unburied?

‎Tasila, on the day you had your first born, I happened to be with ECL in a meeting.



‎I remember how his face lit up when we congratulated him on his latest grandchild and inquired about your welfare.

In that moment I saw a father not the former President, just a father. You are your father’s child.



I wish you take your father ‘home’ just as you did at heroes stadium when he handed over the instruments of power after being booed. I was there.


‎This is a damn situation.

Honourable Tasila, I offer you and your family my fullest sympathies, compassion and kindness at this time.



‎Silavwe Jackson
‎President
‎GPZ.
‎29|11|25

