Tasila Lungu’s predicament is something a child should not go through young or old- Silavwe Jackson

Honourable Tasila’s predicament is something a child should not go through young or old.
Honourable Tasila is enduring what no child should never have to go through in a lifetime. I choose to try to understand her.
How do you continue working as MP when your father who walked you down the aisle is unburied?
How do you debate in Parliament when your father who paved the way for you to become one is unburied?
How do you continue working as MP when the man who gave you your name is unburied?
Tasila, on the day you had your first born, I happened to be with ECL in a meeting.
I remember how his face lit up when we congratulated him on his latest grandchild and inquired about your welfare.
In that moment I saw a father not the former President, just a father. You are your father’s child.
I wish you take your father ‘home’ just as you did at heroes stadium when he handed over the instruments of power after being booed. I was there.
This is a damn situation.
Honourable Tasila, I offer you and your family my fullest sympathies, compassion and kindness at this time.
Silavwe Jackson
President
GPZ.
29|11|25