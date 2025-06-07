Tayali and Miyanda Disappointed by Government’s Delay in Announcing Lungu’s Death



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Stakeholders have strongly criticized the New Dawn administration for delaying the public announcement of former President Edgar Lungu’s passing, describing the move as disappointing and a potential source of national confusion.



Governance activist Wesly Miyanda told Sun FM TV News that the death of a former head of state should have been announced immediately on state television, either by President Hichilema himself or Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa.



Miyanda emphasized that President Lungu, as a former national leader, remains state property, and the delay in confirming his passing reflects poor adherence to protocol.



He also noted that the government’s silence reinforces public perceptions of a strained relationship between President Hichilema and his predecessor.





Meanwhile, Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has urged both President Hichilema and the Secretary to Cabinet to set aside political differences and ensure that Lungu is accorded a full state funeral, in recognition of his contributions as a former head of state.