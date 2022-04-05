TAYALI MUST BE AWARE THAT FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION HAS ITS LIMITATION __ KANEMA

…..As he call upon the civil servants to remain professional and promote, protect and defend the etiquettes of the Civil Service code of conduct

05/04/2022

UPND North Western Province Youth Chairperson Mr Bruce Kanema has welcomed the detention and possible prosecution of the EEP leader Mr chilufya Tayali for his treasonous remarks against the state.

Mr kanema has warned all the opposition leaders to be conscious of the words which they use in public and avoid dragging state institutions into their petty politics.

It’s high time that stain action must take place against all those who committed various crimes under the PF regime and have continued to undermine UPND Government.

He added that it is important that we all focus our energies to support the leadership of His excellence president Hakainde Hichilema as he is on truck to stabilise the economic which was destroyed by the same corrupt opposition leaders who are crying the loudest.

He added that President Hakainde Hichilema has so far performed very well in the few months of his leadership and the opposition Should focus on rebranding their political parties with the current atmosphere Given by the UPND Government which was not possible under PF regime.

He stated that the Teacher recruitment, health workers recruitment, bursaries, Free education, end of cadrism and above all uniting the country is something which the opposition must acknowledge and appreciate.

Mr Kanema said that the criminals who wants to make Zambia a failed state and ungovernable will not be given such a platform because Zambians are peace loving People.

He has warned and questioned those civil servants who are dining with opposition leaders to behave themselves or better still let them resign on moral grounds because the UPND will not tolerate civil servants who are failing to promote, protect and defend the civil service etiquettes and decorums.

(C) FALCON NEWS