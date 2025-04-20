TAZARA UNIONIZED WORKERS CALL OFF ONE WEEK WORK STOPPAGE FOLLOWING THE RELEASE OF FUNDS BY GOVERNMENT TO CLEAR THEIR ARREARS



Tanzania Zambia Railways Authority TAZARA Unionized Workers has called off their one week work stoppage following the release of money by government to clear all the five months unpaid salaries owed to them.



Addressing the media in Kapiri Mposhi, Crews and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CRAWUZ) President Bevis Silumbe confirmed that TAZARA workers have received K43 million meant to clear the five months unpaid salaries for employees.



Silumbe said that the two Labor Unions at TAZARA will continue collaborating with government in ensuring that the interests of employees and the firm are taken care of.



He stated that it was good that government is realizing that dialogue is the best way to engage with the aggrieved party, as opposed to resorting to industrial unrest.



Speaking at the same briefing, Workers Union of TAZARA (WUTAZ) president Bedwin Malowa stated that concessioning is the only sustainable solution to the continued incidences of unpaid salaries for employees at TAZARA.



He said that it is gratifying that the concessioning agreement regarding TAZARA has a component that will carter for payment of salaries at TAZARA.



And Ministry of Information and Media director Henry Kapata has called for a sustainable solution to the occurrences of unpaid salaries to TAZARA workers.



Addressing TAZARA employees who had camped at Kapiri Mposhi TAZARA offices on Friday, Kapata said that government is committed to ensuring that TAZARA employees on the Zambian side receive their salaries on time.



He said that it is unfortunate that management at TAZARA have been struggling to pay employees at the railway company on time, hence the need for stakeholders to find a sustainable solution to continued incidences of unpaid salaries for employees.



He reiterated that TAZARA is a viable entity which should be able to sustain its operations and be able to pay workers without struggling.



And Kapata thanked TAZARA workers for not resorting to violence, but remaining peaceful during the time that they staged a work stoppage.



He further praised the two unions at TAZARA for exhibiting understanding and maturity during the time that government, management and the two labour unions were engaging each other over the unpaid five months unpaid salaries.

Zi FM