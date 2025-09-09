Teacher known as ‘Teacher Bae’ sparks outrage after wearing provocative outfits while in school

A teacher and fashion influencer known as “Teacher Bae” has sparked controversy for posting videos of herself in provocative outfits on school grounds.

Ms. Williams, who has over 134,000 followers on TikTok, often records content in classrooms and hallways, sometimes with students nearby.

Her videos have gone viral, showing her in tight skirts, sheer dresses, and fitted trousers that emphasize her figure.

One widely viewed clip features her walking down a hallway in a nude pencil skirt, white blouse, and lace-up heels.

Another video shows her in a sheer white maxi skirt, black top, and oversized bow.

The most criticized video shows her writing on the board in curve-hugging trousers, which some viewers say was staged for attention.

Critics online have called her outfits inappropriate for a school setting and demanded stricter dress codes for teachers.

Some comments accused her of dressing inappropriately around children and called for an investigation.

Williams responded by defending herself, saying critics are “miserable” and claiming that many parents appreciated her teaching.