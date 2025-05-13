Teacher Who Allegedly fled with K700,000 has pleaded Not Guilty



By Alice Lubasi



ELIFAS BANDA, the Matero Boys Secondary School teacher, who allegedly fled with over 700,000 Kwacha, pupils’ examination fees, has pleaded NOT GUILTY.





Mr BANDA took plea today before Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate, SYLVIA MUNYINYA, in the matter where he is charged with theft by public servant.



Magistrate MUNYINYA has since adjourned the matter to May 27, 2025, for commencement of trial.





Facts are that Mr BANDA, who served Guidance teacher, was entrusted with collecting GCE examination fees from candidates for the 2025 examinations.





It is alleged that on March 7, 2025, between 22 hours and 23 hours, Mr BANDA left home and proceeded to drop off his office keys with the school night guard, instructing him to hand them over to his assistant.





However, the night guard instead opted to hand the keys to the Deputy Headteacher, who reported the matter to the police.

#CourtNews