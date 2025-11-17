Teacher who s£xually abused teen and then asked him to k!ll her husband is sentenced to prison

A married teacher who s£xually abused a troubled inmate at a Kentucky juvenile detention center and then asked him to k!ll her husband will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Elena Bardin, 27, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after a jury convicted her of first-degree s£xual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor for having explicit sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center, where she taught English, according to Court TV.

Bardin, mother to a five-year-old girl, was also accused of asking the teen to murd£r her husband, but the jury acquitted her of that charge.

The twisted teacher was busted in April when a routine search of the teen’s room at the lock-up uncovered about 193 sexually explicit letters and photos she had allegedly sent to him, according to authorities.

The judge noted that Bardin admitted to having s£xual contact with the inmate in one of her letters.

“The letters you sent, which they were juicy, they were things you’d see in a triple-x movie, and completely inappropriate, obviously, and I think you know that for a young man that age,” Circuit Judge Samuel Spalding said at Thursday’s sentencing.

“And for an educator, it was incumbent upon you to set a better example. I will say though, the 193 pages of letters, pictures, everything else, it depicts a very intelligent and articulate young woman who was clearly articulating her thoughts and desires to this kid.”

Spalding added that Bardin’s supervisor testified that she had been warned to end the relationship and stay away from the teen, who at one point was also moved to another section of the detention center.

“And ma’am, not only did you not heed that advice and stop, it looks to me like you actually doubled down on the behavior after that, and that is concerning,” he charged.

He told the court their illicit relationship was just a “way to kill time while he was locked up.”

Bardin, who didn’t testify during the two-day trial, will be required to register as a s£x offender for 20 years