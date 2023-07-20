TEACHERS WANT K1.2M REFUND FROM NUPPEZ AFTER FAILED LAND DEAL

ABOUT 150 teachers in Kitwe have threatened to protest against the National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) leadership for allegedly failing to give them land after paying the union over K1.2 million.

The teachers entered into an agreement with the union in 2021 to buy land at a cheaper price through an empowerment scheme.

The land, located in New Kitwe, was being sold to the teachers at K15,000 each, with interested union members required to pay an initial deposit of K2,000 before they could start developing the land.

Teachers’ committee chairperson Monde Sinyangwe said the union has so far collected over K1.2 million from the teachers for the land, which they are yet to be handed.

Mr Sinyangwe said the money was being collected through direct deductions from teachers’ salaries and the deductions have continued.

He said this is despite the union allegedly failing to give land to the teachers, which should have been done last year.

Daily Mail