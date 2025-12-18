TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION SET TO BEGIN RECRUITMENT OF TEACHERS NEXT WEEK





By Cecilia Zyambo



The Teaching Service Commission has disclosed that it is set to begin the long-awaited recruitment of teachers next week.





Commission Chairperson Daphne Chimuka has announced that the commission will meet with the Ministry of Education next week to start the process.





Ms. Chimuka says the meeting will focus on promotions and upgrades for teachers, including those who have been acting in positions for an extended period and others who have upgraded their qualifications.





She has told Phoenix News in an interview that some teachers have been acting for a long time and others have upgraded their qualifications, hence the need to be given rightful positions.





Ms. Chimuka explained that the sitting was initially delayed due to ongoing salary negotiations between the Ministry of Education and teachers’ unions.



