Technical committee on constitution is a dead project – Changala



By Mubanga Mubanga



Civil rights activist Brebner Changala says the technical committee that has been constituted to amend the constitution by President Hakainde Hichilema are a “brought in dead” project.





Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Changala said the technical committee has been made to do an exercise that has been roundly condemned by the Zambian people.





“The technical committee that was appointed by the president, is a bid, it is a bid brought in dead. It has been made to do an exercise that has been roundly condemned, roundly rejected by society.

This bill, bill ten (7) has been declared unconstitutional by the constitutional court. So, the government through the executive wants to facade the people of Zambia,” Changala said. “But l want to remind them that the constitution is not for one individual, it is not for a political party. Neither, it is there to serve partisan interests. It is there to





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/technical-committee-on-constitution-is-a-dead-project-changala/