Technical Committee recommends 112 more members of parliament
The Technical Committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema on the amendments to the constitution has recommended parliamentary seats to be increased by 112, from the current 164 to 276.
The committee proposed to increase constituency held seats from 156 to 226, while the number for proportional representation has been proposed at 40 members of parliament, made up of 16 women, 12 youths and 12 for persons with disabilities, and the number of nominated MPs pegged at 10 from 8.
The justice Christopher Mushabati (retired) led committee also recommended for constitutional amendments to provide for the appointment of ministers from outside Parliament, subject to ratification.
The report dated November 25, 2025, suggested the establishment of a mixed member proportional representation system and increase in the number of constituencies.
Read details from the report here: https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/technical-committee-recommends-112-more-members-of-parliament/
So which bill is being Debated in Parliament by the Select committee?
Is it the Illegitimate and Unconstitutional Bill 7 or the Technical Committee Draft bill?
Mwalatupenya.
When things are hurried you end up with nonsense..70 additional Constituency based Parliamentary seats?
There is NOTHING like “Illegitimate and Unconstitutional Bill 7”; there is only Constitutional Bill 7, and is currently in Parliamentary Select Committee Review.
The Technical Committee Draft bill is NOT presented in Parley, but together with the Technical report serves as input to the Review process.
NOTHING is confusing here….If you really want to be objective, and NOT looking for loopholes so you can blame or attack the government.
@ general kanene
Why is the Technical Committee Draft Bill not presented in Parliament when the clsuses are not similar to the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 , and it was one of the Terms of Reference that a draft Bill be produced.
The Technical Committee Draft Bill is talking about a lot of issues… appointment of Ministers out of Parliament, 286 Members of Parliament..etc
Why is this being sneaked into Parliament through the Parliamentary Select committee?
When ZLD made submissions on Thursday , the Technical Committee Report wasn’t with the Select committee… Yesterday, after pressure, the report is now with the committee… without even passing through cabinet!
Do this make sense to you?