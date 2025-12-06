Technical Committee recommends 112 more members of parliament



The Technical Committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema on the amendments to the constitution has recommended parliamentary seats to be increased by 112, from the current 164 to 276.





The committee proposed to increase constituency held seats from 156 to 226, while the number for proportional representation has been proposed at 40 members of parliament, made up of 16 women, 12 youths and 12 for persons with disabilities, and the number of nominated MPs pegged at 10 from 8.





The justice Christopher Mushabati (retired) led committee also recommended for constitutional amendments to provide for the appointment of ministers from outside Parliament, subject to ratification.





The report dated November 25, 2025, suggested the establishment of a mixed member proportional representation system and increase in the number of constituencies.





Read details from the report here: https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/technical-committee-recommends-112-more-members-of-parliament/