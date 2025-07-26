Teen steals South African Police Service vehicle, crashes during high-speed chase in Durban

Teen steals SAPS vehicle, crashes during high-speed chase in Durban



Chaos erupted in Durban on Thursday after a child offender managed to steal a South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle from the Wentworth Police Station, triggering a dramatic high-speed chase through the city.





According to police sources, the boy, whose age has not been disclosed, took the vehicle from the station premises before fleeing along Marine Drive.





Officers quickly pursued the stolen vehicle in a tense chase that drew the attention of motorists and pedestrians.





The chase came to a crashing end on Austerville Drive when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier. No injuries were reported, but the SAPS vehicle was extensively damaged.





The child was arrested on the scene and is expected to face multiple charges, including theft of a state vehicle and reckless and negligent driving.





Police investigations into how the vehicle was accessed and stolen from within the station are ongoing.