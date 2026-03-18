Tehran Issues Ominous Warning “Tonight, the Enemy’s Sky Will Be Worth Watching”



Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), delivered a chilling statement that is sending shockwaves across the region, declaring: “Tonight, the enemy’s sky will be more worth watching.”





The warning comes just hours after Israel reportedly killed Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, along with Major General Gholam Reza Soleimani, leader of the Basij forces losses Tehran considers a direct strike at the “heart” of its power structure.





International analysts view the statement as a potential “green light” for a major escalation of Operation True Promise 4, possibly marking its most intense phase yet.

Iran is believed to be preparing large-scale waves of suicide drones and long-range precision missiles targeting strategic assets of both the United States and Israel in retaliation for Larijani’s killing.