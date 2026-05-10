Tekashi 6ix9ine says his girlfriend will ab0rt baby if it’s a girl

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sparked reactions online after comments he made during a livestream at a gender reveal party for his girlfriend Aliday Alter.

During the livestream, which featured internet personalities including N3ON and Adin Ross, the rapper said he only wanted a son and made controversial remarks about what he would do if the baby turned out to be a girl.

According to clips circulating online, several people present appeared shocked by the comments, with some attempting to laugh them off as jokes. However, 6ix9ine reportedly repeated the remarks while standing beside Alter, claiming she agreed with him. The gender reveal later confirmed the couple are expecting a boy.

Alter first announced her pregnancy in late April by sharing photos online showing her baby bump alongside the caption: “My world is about to change.” It remains unclear how far along she is in the pregnancy.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison in April after serving about three months for violating conditions tied to his supervised release. Reports indicate the couple have been together for roughly a year.