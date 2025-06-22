Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Hits Record Highs Following U.S. Strikes on Iran





Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange surged to all-time highs following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, with investors seemingly buoyed by the developments.



The benchmark TA-125 index jumped 1.6%, while the blue-chip TA-35 climbed 1.5%. The TA-90 index, which tracks high-cap stocks outside the TA-35, rose 2.1%, and the TA-Insurance and Financial Services index led gains with a 3.2% surge.





Markets had already been trending upwards, with shares rising across all five trading sessions last week gaining approximately 6% as Israel intensified strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.