“Tell HH that the police should allow us to mobilize and campaign freely if he thinks we are too popular” — Lubinda

TELL HH, POLICE TO ALLOW OPPOSITION CAMPAIGNS – LUBINDA



GIVEN Lubinda says Cornelius Mweetwa should advise President Hakainde Hichilema to instruct the police to stop preventing the opposition from campaigning.





The PF Acting President was responding to Mweetwa, who said there was no law which prevents any citizen from going out to interact and share their views with citizens in public spaces.





In an interview, Monday, Lubinda said Mweetwa’s statements about opposition campaign freedoms were hypocritical.





“I advise Cornelius Mweetwa to go and explain that to President Hakainde, so that President Hakainde can further instruct his Inspector General of Police that the Inspector General of Police must not stop people who are notifying him of their desire to have campaign rallies”.



News Diggers