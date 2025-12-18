TELL YOUR CHILDREN THAT THE CONDUCT OF POLITICIANS MUST NEVER BE THEIR STANDARD OF CHARACTER – LESSONS FROM THE EDGAR LUNGU  BURIAL IMPASSE -KELLYS KAUNDA

TELL YOUR CHILDREN THAT THE CONDUCT OF POLITICIANS MUST NEVER BE THEIR STANDARD OF CHARACTER – LESSONS FROM THE ECL BURIAL IMPASSE





To contend over the burial rites of the dead is not only sickening but morally so low, children must be told in no uncertain terms that such disputes must never ever be tolerated when it’s their turn to assume the reigns of power.





Two grown men hated each other so much, they raised their personal beef to the national stage sucking an innocent nation into a very unnecessary dispute.



One bruised the other when he was in power. But when the bruised held the reigns of power, he too turned the heat on the other.





The new victim took it so hard, in death, he left instructions that clearly indicated the beef wasn’t over.



Unfortunately, universally, human cultures respect the wishes of the dead so much, it comes across as sacrilegious to suggest that they disregard them.





It feels almost like the dead will return to haunt them for the rest of their lives.



The impasse over ECL’s burial, believe you me, is very resolvable.





It’s so simple, even adolescents would have resolved it in minutes.



This impasse is an eloquent but tragic expression of the state of humanity today and how it has morally degraded so much, it’s almost beyond redemption.





On one hand, the state believes its way is the right one while on the other hand the Lungu family feels only its way is the right way.





Two groups of full-grown adults continue to live out and play out the personal beef of two full-grown men whose defective outlook on political engagement should have been ignored by the rest of us except one is dead and the other is a sitting head of state.





Sin can harden people’s hearts so much, they will turn vanity into a public policy issue when in fact it’s not.



Psychological evaluations, like sin, can harden people into taking positions that have no real value whatsoever.





The perceived correctness of either position is in essence mere products of cognitive functionalities tragically mistaken for substance.



This generation of adults and political leadership is a morally lost generation.





To the youth, I want to say to you, this is not a generation to draw moral lessons from.



When it’s your turn to govern this country, chart your own path.





Give to yourselves a new constitution, new laws, new public policies and a new political culture.



The current state of affairs is so toxic, I just hope and pray some of you haven’t been contaminated already.