TEN FA PRESIDENTS GRACE FAZ GALA DINNER…Laud Zambia’s Milestones in Women’s Football



Zambia was the hub of football activity as 10 association heads joined Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga in celebrating women soccer excellence at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel.



FAZ hosted a gala dinner to celebrate various achievers in the women’s game over the years as well as officially welcome the Malawi Women National Team as part of the two FIFA international friendlies activities.



CAF vice president Hassan Souleiman Waberi as well as CECAFA boss Wallace John Karia and Cosafa chief Said Ali Said Athouman were part of the continental heavies at the inaugural FAZ women’s football gala.





Others were Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president and football legend Samuel Eto’o, Niger Football Federation boss Djbrilla Hima, Paulos Weldenhaimanot Andermarian (Eritrea), Augustino Madout Parek (South Sudan), Ali Abdi Mohammed (Somali), Lincoln Mutasa (Zimbabwe) and Fleetwood Haiya (Malawi).





Delivering his remarks, the Cosafa president said the legion of African football heads were in Zambia to support Kamanga for the great work he was doing for the game.



“Thank you my brother Andrew for inviting for this important event. It’s a great pleasure for us to be here and support you and encourage you for the excellent work you are doing within Zambia, CAF and COSAFA,” said Athouman.





“You have our support full support for next month’s FIFA Council elections together with Waberi.”



And Karia who is CECAFA president said he was happy to among colleagues from Cosafa and CAF in celebrating football excellence.





“I am happy to be here with our brothers here. I am from Tanzania but also I am the president of CECAFA. You know Zambia and Tanzania we are brothers and sisters. What I am saying is I am happy to be here together today,” he said.





And CAF vice president Solomon Waberi who is also Djibouti Football Federation president expressed admiration for the admirable course Zambia was chartering in the women’s game.



Waberi said Zambia had represented Africa at top global events like the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Olympics.



“Women football here in COSAFA is developing and most of the countries especially Zambia has done well and represented Africa very well, even at the last world Cup in New Zealand were they played some wonderful game. I am proud of you. You deserve it,” he said.





“You have made Africa proud and we wish good luck in the coming WAFCON in the coming years and that you win the Cup in the cup years and the world Cup.”



Meanwhile Kamanga says FAZ did not take for granted the many people that contributed to the growth of the women’s game over the years.





“The recognition is not just for the heroes of today but even those hat played a pioneering role in our women’s game,” he said.



“We also recognize that to sustain this this momentum, we need to continuously replenish our talent. In this regard, we salute the various men and women that are managing clubs that provide these players to our various national teams.”





Kamanga thanked president Hichilema for having been instrumental in actualizing the equal remuneration policy for men and women teams.



“I wish to comment government through our patron President Hakainde Hichilema for the unwavering support towards sports and football in particular. He has opened doors at State House for sportsmen and women by regularly hosting them in recognition of their successful sojourns,” he said.





Among the recipients of the awards were long serving women administrator and FAZ Life Member Janet Bwalya, Bruce Mwape, Barbra Banda, Rachael Nachula, Kabange Mupopo, Martha Tembo and Mary Mwakapila.





FAZ Women representative Priscilla Katoba whose role in the women’s game at Green Buffaloes is undeniable was also recognized alongside coach Albert Kachinga and Florence Mwila.





There was also a special recognition award for the incredibly talented Scorchers’ stars Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga.