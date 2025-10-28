Ten people face trial accused of cyberbullying French president’s wife

Ten individuals are set to go on trial in Paris, facing charges related to the cyberbullying of France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

The defendants are accused of spreading “numerous malicious comments” online, including persistent conspiracy theories about her gender and sexuality. The two-day trial is a significant step in the Macrons’ years-long legal fight against the online proliferation of false claims.

The Paris prosecutor’s office stated that the eight women and two men aged between 41 and 60are accused of spreading various “malicious comments” about Mrs Macron.

This content includes false claims that she was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux and comments about the 24-year age gap with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, which they allegedly characterized as “paedophilia.”

The defendants come from a diverse range of professions, including a woman who presents herself as a medium, an advertising executive (whose account on X has since been suspended), an elected official, a teacher, and a computer scientist. Some of the defendants were highly active on social media, with their posts sometimes reaching tens of thousands of views.

The Macrons have been dogged by these conspiracy theories for years, most recently after the rumor was propagated online by prominent U.S. conservative influencer Candace Owens.

This is not the first legal victory for the First Lady on this matter. In September 2024, Brigitte and her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, won a defamation suit against two women who were initially sentenced to fines and damages for spreading the same claims.

However, a Paris appeals court overturned that ruling in July, prompting the Macrons to take the case to France’s highest court.

The Macrons, who have been married since 2007, first met when Emmanuel was a student and Brigitte was a married mother of three teaching at his high school. Macron, 47, has been in office since 2017. A verdict in the current trial is expected to be issued at a later date.