Tenant Collapses And Dies During Discussion With Landlord Over Rent

By Jacobs Israel Malambo

Mazabuka Central Police have recorded a case of sudden death involving a 23-year-old man of Appolo Compound in Mazabuka.

Southern Province Commanding Officer, Moono Namalongo says the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 12th, around 09:00 hours.

Police say the deceased, identified as Tionge Zyambo, collapsed while in a discussion with his landlord over house rent and was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Mazabuka General Hospital.

Zyambo, who was staying with his elder sister, reportedly collapsed twice before being rushed to the hospital.

Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased was staying with his elder sister, aged 25, in a rented house at Appolo Compound.

On the material day, around 09:00 hours, the deceased was resting in his bedroom when his sister called him to assist in negotiating with their landlord, who wanted them to vacate the house.

The deceased came out of his bedroom and sat down to talk to the landlord.

During the discussion, he suddenly collapsed and started fitting but later recovered.

After recovering, he attempted to follow the landlord so that they could continue the discussion, but he collapsed again.

His sister immediately organized a taxi and rushed him to Mazabuka General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police officers who inspected the body confirmed that there were no visible injuries, and the body has since been deposited in the Mazabuka General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem to establish the cause of death.

Source: Mazabuka FM