Tennis champion Ana Ivanovic confirms divorce from ex footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger

Former tennis world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic and ex-Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger have officially ended their nine-year marriage.

Ivanovic’s lawyer, Christian Schertz, confirmed the separation in a public statement, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The high-profile couple, long considered one of the sporting world’s most recognizable duos, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice in July 2016. They began dating in 2014, during Schweinsteiger’s tenure at Bayern Munich, and continued their relationship as he moved to Manchester United in 2015.

That same year, Ivanovic began winding down her tennis career, retiring in December 2016 after winning 15 WTA titles, including the French Open in 2008.

The couple shares three sons. Their first two, Luca and Leon, have been named publicly, while the name of their youngest — born less than two years ago — remains undisclosed.

Rumors of marital strain had circulated for months, and in April, reports suggested the couple was facing a “deep crisis” due to diverging lifestyles.

Schweinsteiger’s punditry and media commitments often require extensive travel, while Ivanovic has reportedly been spending more time in her native Serbia, supported by her family in Belgrade.

Their last public appearance together came during the Laver Cup in Berlin last September. They later posted a joint photo from a Christmas market, but updates about their family life have been sparse since then.

In June, German media reported Schweinsteiger was seen kissing another woman, identified only as “Silva,” a Bulgarian national believed to be connected to him through their children’s school. The two were reportedly spotted vacationing together in Mallorca, following previous trips to Morocco.

In light of these developments, Ivanovic’s legal representative emphasized that there would be no further public comments from the couple and requested privacy for both parties and their children.

Ivanovic recently attended Wimbledon, returning to the tournament where she famously reached the semi-finals 18 years ago.