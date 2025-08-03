Tennis legend, Novak Djokovic has officially become a co-owner of French football club Le Mans FC, newly promoted to Ligue 2.

The club announced the high-profile acquisition on Friday, revealing that Djokovic’s investment comes as part of a broader group of stakeholders that includes former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen.

The strategic investment is spearheaded by OutField, a Brazilian-led international consortium co-founded by Pedro Oliveira. Other key figures involved include Georgios Frangulis, CEO of the global health-food brand OakBerry.

In a statement, Le Mans FC described Djokovic as “the most successful player in history,” adding that his mental strength, competitive mindset, and unique approach to excellence will offer “considerable added value” to the club’s culture and vision.

The club also noted the significance of bringing in Massa and Magnussen — veterans with 15 and 10 seasons in F1 respectively, highlighting their role in helping to bridge the worlds of football and motorsport, a dynamic the club says is “a distinctive strength of the Le Mans brand.”

This marks Djokovic’s latest off-court venture, as he continues to diversify his interests in the world of sports and business.

Le Mans FC, which has had a turbulent history in French football, is set to kick off its Ligue 2 campaign on August 9 with an away match against Guingamp.