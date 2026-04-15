Tennis Star Coco Gauff Responds to Criticism Over Her Natural Hair in Luxury Fashion Ad

Tennis star Coco Gauff responded to criticism over her natural hair in a Miu Miu handbag campaign. She addressed comments on TikTok, defending her 4C hair and saying it is suitable for high-fashion work.

Gauff posted a video on TikTok on April 8, where she spoke about the response to her look in a campaign for Miu Miu’s Vivant handbag. She appeared in the shoot wearing a red polo shirt, a blue skirt, and carrying a leather handbag. Her social media manager shot the photos, and the Italian fashion brand approved them.

Some people criticized her appearance, saying her hair looked unkempt and not suitable for a luxury campaign. The comments focused on her natural texture and questioned the polished standard expected in high-end ads.

According to People, Gauff responded by saying she chose her natural look intentionally. She said in the TikTok video, “I did my everyday hair and makeup because that was personally the point. My 4C hair is good enough for a high-fashion brand like Miu Miu to promote one of their newest launches. So if my hair is good enough for that, then yours is good enough to do whatever you need it to do.”

She also said “minimal is beautiful,” adding that criticism comes no matter how she presents herself. Gauff pointed out that people will always find something to say regardless of style or effort. She also spoke directly to young Black girls with similar hair textures, encouraging them to wear their hair however they want.

“At the end of the day, people who hate on your appearance and hate on the way that you look have something deeply insecure about themselves. The only reason people comment on people’s looks, especially people who present themselves in their most natural sense, have something deeply wrong with them,” she said.

Last month, while competing at the Miami Open, Gauff also opened up about dealing with imposter syndrome. She said she sometimes doubts herself, even when hearing her achievements, but her coaches continue to remind her of her abilities and success.