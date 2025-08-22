Tennis star defends joining OnlyFans saying it’s the ‘easiest money’ she’ll ever make

Pro tennis player Sachia Vickery has made it clear she isn’t paying attention to what people think of her saucy side hustle.

The sports star is currently vying for a spot in the US Open – but even if she doesn’t qualify and go on to scoop the $5million prize, her OnlyFans earnings are sure to tide her over.

She now serves up sultry content online as well as powerful shots across the court, and according to Vickery, she’s making a killing.

She joined the adult subscription site in January this year, declaring that she was ‘the first’ high-profile female tennis player to sign up to the raunchy platform.

A number of male tennis players have already taken the plunge, but Vickery touts herself as something as a trailblazer for women in the sport.

The 30-year-old said she was ‘excited to break new ground on and off the court’ when making her OnlyFans debut and told fans to ‘stay tuned for a whole new side of the game’.

That was seven months ago – and since then, Vickery says she has raked in some serious cash.

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this week, the tennis champ described it as ‘the easiest money’ she has ever made.

Vickery has reportedly earned just over $2.1million throughout her tennis career thanks to her prowess on the court, as she’s won three titles in the International Tennis Federation circuit.

But the Florida native, who is ranked No. 559 in the world, now reckons that stripping off and sharing risqué content online is much more profitable.

Discussing how she has been getting paid big bucks on OnlyFans without having to break a sweat, she told her 42,000 followers: “I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me.

“It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it. I will never talk s**t about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook, really.”

Subscribers have to fork out $12.99 a month to take a look at Vickery’s content, which she teasingly describes as being ‘too spicy for Instagram’.

Her bio reads: “Get the content too spicy for Instagram – subscribe and see for yourself. Your favourite pro tennis player. My spiciest content is available on PPV in DMs.”

Vickery’s representative said that she was producing suggestive snaps and videos rather than being outright explicit, according to The Independent, while adding that her OnlyFans venture should not be regarded as ‘sex work’.

There is ‘no full nudity or sexual acts performed’, they added, while explaining what prompted the tennis star to launch her platform on the X-rated site.

Vickery was ‘off [for] six months due to a major injury and in that time, OnlyFans was pursued, tennis was not stopped to go into OnlyFans’.

And while she’s sharing updates on her personal life, the tennis star decided to reveal that she now refuses to date a man if they don’t send her a $1,000 deposit first.

“I no longer date for free due to the behaviour of men,” she told social media users in a post on her Instagram story. “I now require a pre-date deposit send me $1,000 and we can make it happen.”

Hours later, Vickery shared a screenshot showing how the lump sum had landed in her CashApp from a mystery man alongside the reference ‘go out on a date’.

“Y’all thought I was joking,” she laughed in the caption. “1k pre date deposit is now my requirement I no longer date for free due to male behaviour, think of it as a future investment like this gentlemen.”

During an appearance on the Black Spin Global podcast in June this year, Vickery said her OnlyFans quickly ‘took off’ when she launched the page back in January.

“Being a tennis player definitely helped my marketing,” she admitted. “I’m at a stage where I don’t do the absolute most on there, but I’m comfortable as I need to be. I’m doing really well.

“Obviously, I’m going to get some negative feedback. But that’s just normal. Whatever you do in life, there’s always going to be some criticism.

“If I was doing nothing I’d be getting criticism, so I might as well get on the platform and make money while I’m at it.”