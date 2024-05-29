Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Hints Returning To The Court?

Serena Williams, a tennis legend, has hinted at a potential comeback to the game after retiring from competition in September 2022.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion tweeted mysteriously that she was “ready to hit some balls again” on X.

Serena declared she was hanging up her racket after losing in the U.S. Open round of 32 in 2022.

After taking home 73 singles titles and earning over $94 million in career prize money.

She announced at the time that she would be “evolving away from tennis”.

Following her retirement, Williams has been very busy. She welcomed her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit.

Serena had expressed interest in acting and had even appeared in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial with Brian Cox from Succession.

Additionally, she founded Serena Ventures, her own investing firm. Williams debuted her own makeup brand, Wyn Beauty, in April.

“Williams had already made references to returning to the sport she has played since she was two years old in her tweet on Tuesday. A month after the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams stated,

“The chances (of me returning) are very high,” during a speech at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco. “You can come to my house and (see). I have a court.”

Her post sent fans into a frenzy, with many begging Williams to hit the courts again.

@bmusonza wrote “Come back home Serena. They have failed to occupy the spot you left.”

“The news we needed today 🥹,” @tennischannel wrote. And @seansr915_sean added: “I think you absolutely should.”

The 42-year-old will host the ESPY Sports Awards in July after appearing at the Met Gala in New York City recently.

“This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” Serena declared in a statement.

The award honors outstanding achievement in team and individual sports, in addition to other special and charity categories.

“This year has been extraordinary for sports and first-ever for female athletes. In July, I’m excited to celebrate with everyone on stage.”

Serena has won multiple ESPYs, including Best Female Tennis Player ten times and Best Female Athlete in 2003 and 2013.