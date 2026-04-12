Tense Standoff in Strait of Hormuz: Iran Releases Imagery of Direct Radio Warning to U.S. Warships





Imagery released by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reveals a tense radio exchange between Iranian naval forces and U.S. warships operating near the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. .

The vessels identified in the encounter include the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Pinckney (DDG 91), reportedly transiting the area in accordance with international maritime law.





In the communication, an Iranian naval station identifying itself as “Warship Code 121” issued a direct warning, ordering the U.S. vessels to immediately alter course and return toward the Indian Ocean. The message stated that failure to comply would result in the ships being treated as military targets.





The U.S. side responded by confirming its status as an allied naval unit conducting lawful passage, emphasizing that it had no intention of provoking Iranian forces or escalating tensions in the region.





Iranian operators then intensified the warning, declaring the area restricted and repeatedly issuing what they described as “final warnings” over open radio channels.

The broadcast extended to all vessels in the Gulf of Oman, advising them to maintain a minimum distance of 10 miles from Iranian naval units. The message concluded with a statement that Iranian forces were prepared to engage without further warning if their directives were ignored.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints, underscoring the continued volatility and risk of escalation in the region.