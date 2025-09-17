TENURE OF FAZ JUDICIAL COMMITTEES: The FAZ Constitution Clearly Stipulates A 4 Year Mandate





Augustine Mukoka



Yesterday, former FAZ Disciplinary Committee member Musonda Chibulu published an article entitled, “The Life Or Tenure Of FAZ Judicial Bodies Is Not Tied To Elections But AGM”.





Before I respond to Ba Muzo, it’s an open secret he was a vuvuzela for the former FAZ president who was vanquished at an election in Kabwe. During the leadership of the vanquished man, we had a similar issue on the tenure of the previous ExCo which has partly led us to where we are.





What was Ba Muzo’s position when we said the tenure of the previous FAZ expired on February 28 as that is the date when their four years in office elapsed? It’s either he was quiet (in complicity) or he defended them until it was determined their tenure expired and thats why they couldn’t preside over the full 2024 AGM.





Today, Ba Muzo is back with his lame arguements – this time referencing the tenure of judicial bodies claiming the “Judicial Bodies of FAZ remain in force, force majeure, until the next AGM or EGM where they are dissovled and new members ratified.”





Ba Muzo’s position is wrong, misleading and false. It explains why he participated in that absurd decision in which they nearly demoted Nkana as the FAZ DC shortly before the AGM on May 9, 2025. He clearly has a problem understanding and interpretating the FAZ Constitution.





Here is why.



Art. 56(3) of the FAZ Constitution states in part that, “The term of office of all members (of judicial bodies) shall be (4) four years.”





So if ba Muzo was appointed to the FAZ DC on May 22, 2021, the tenure of his four-year expired on May 21, 2025. That’s exactly four years unless ba Muzo can show us another way we can arrive at four years from the time he was appointed in May 2021.





It’s a notorious fact that between May 21, 2025, and today, there has been no AGM to ratify Ba Muzo (if he is one of those who will continue) and others for another four years as a member of the FAZ Disciplinary Committee as prescribed by art 28(2)(q) of the FAZ Constitution.





So who is misleding FAZ Councillors, Mr. Chibulu? Evidently, these are simple things that a person who has gone to university is expected to understand and interpret.





Not the takataka interpretation of the FAZ Constitution ba Muzo is trying to subject us to all in a bid to please those at Football House so that he can continue as match announcer. Let’s have some decency, ba Muzo.





As things stand, the FAZ disciplinary committee tenure and other judicial bodies has elapsed. The AGM must renew the mandate of these bodies.





It’s correct to argue that The Player Status Committee is a Standing Committee. However, the standing committee does not prescribe sanctions to erring parties like the case recently was to Nkana and Zesco United. The Player Status Committee only determines the status of players and recommends its findings to the FAZ Disciplinary Committee who in turn impose sanctions.





As for the provision of force majeure. This, too, is very clear in the FAZ Constitution art 79. By definition, force majeure applies when “unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract arise.”





Examples of force majeure include natural disasters (like hurricanes, earthquakes, floods), war and terrorism, government actions (such as new laws or lockdowns), pandemics, strikes, and infrastructure failures.



The reason we have heard is that there is no money to conclude the AGM. That reasoning doesn’t qualify as a force majeure.



If people are serious with upholding the FAZ Constitution, the meeting could have been held in Ndola before the Morocco match when FAZ Councillors were invited for the fixture. The remaining agenda items especially that there are no contentious issues such as elections which have already been taken care of can last no later than two hours – the meeting would be over.





But someone was more interested in holding a campaign meeting in Ndola where he spread false narratives to some delegates rather than conclude the business of the 2024 AGM.



Respect the FAZ Constitution. Do the right thing. Full stop