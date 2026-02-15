TERM EXTENSION STORM! CAN ED CASH IN OR IS IT A CONSTITUTIONAL GAMBLE?



A fierce constitutional battle is brewing over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s future, as ZANU PF political commentator Kudzai Mutisi insists the controversial “Term Extension” debate is already settled and that ED can benefit.





Mutisi argues critics demanding a referendum are misinformed, citing the 2021 Marx Mupungu v Minister of Justice ruling. According to him, the court made it clear that extending the length of a term is not the same as altering term limits meaning the two-term cap would remain untouched. He claims Amendment 3 will pass without a referendum and that any legal challenge against ED benefiting cannot be brought before August 2028.





But legal experts push back. Fact checks reveal the Mupungu case dealt with judges’ retirement ages not presidential terms. Zimbabwe’s Constitution fixes presidential terms at five years with a strict two-term limit.

Any move to extend them to seven years could trigger constitutional safeguards, potentially requiring a referendum and may not apply to the sitting president.



As emotions flare, one thing is clear: the 2028 question is far from settled.