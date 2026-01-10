💔 Terrible news: Lamisha Musonda has announced on his social media that he has only a few days left to live.



He has been battling a serious illness for two years.





“Life is made up of highs and lows, and no one can truly understand the pain you endure.





These past two years have been particularly difficult and exhausting for me. It is with great sadness that I inform you that I am fighting to regain my health, which explains my absence from social media.





I have had to face the reality: my health is critical and I am now fighting to survive. Your help and your prayers would mean a great deal to me during this time. My family and I are fighting, and I will not give up until my final breath.





As you can see, I was fortunate enough to experience such a beautiful youth… and I still have so much to give. But there are so many wonderful people I would have liked to thank in person. The thought that I may not have the chance to do so saddens me.



I love you all 😪



Lamisha”



