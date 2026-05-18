Terrifying images show two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jets collide midair during Idaho air show





Two Boeing EA-18G Growler jets from the United States Navy collided midair during an aerial demonstration at Mountain Home Air Force Base on Sunday.





The collision happened around 12:10 p.m. local time during the second day of the “Gunfighter Skies” Air Show while the aircraft were performing maneuvers in front of spectators.





All four crew members successfully ejected and are currently being evaluated by medical personnel, according to U.S. Navy officials.





Terrifying images circulating online captured the moment the two Growlers appeared to collide in the sky before both aircraft broke apart and crashed separately.



An investigation into the cause of the incident is now underway.