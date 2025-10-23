Texas Corrections Officer Arrested for Selling Fried Chicken Wings to Inmates

Amos Nyanway, a 25-year-old corrections officer from Travis County, Texas, was arrested and fired after allegedly selling fried chicken wings from Wingstop to an inmate in exchange for money, officials said.

The case surfaced on August 21 during an unrelated investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Security Threat Intelligence Unit. Investigators learned that Nyanway had supplied an inmate with contraband food items in exchange for payment. The “contraband” turned out to be fried chicken wings, according to Fox 7 Austin.

Following the discovery, Nyanway was placed on administrative duty while the Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation. After reviewing the findings, officials terminated him on October 14.

Nyanway, who had been with the department since June 2023, was booked into the Travis County Jail the same day he was fired. He now faces a Class B misdemeanor charge for introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

In Texas, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $2,000. No other contraband items were reported in the case.

Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she was disappointed by the officer’s “foolish decision,” emphasizing that all employees are expected to uphold strict standards. “We simply cannot tolerate contraband of any type being brought into our secure facilities,” she said.

Authorities are still reviewing the case to determine whether other inmates were involved in the exchange.