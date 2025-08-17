Teyana Taylor has been ordered to pay her ex-husband Iman Shumpert $70K

Teyana Taylor still appears to be embroiled in the complexities of her divorce from Iman Shumpert, 35, despite making her new relationship with “Mufasa” star Aaron Pierre, 31, public.

In their ongoing divorce battle, the 34-year-old singer was recently found in contempt of court and ordered to pay her ex-husband $70,000. This follows a hearing on July 25 in which the exes each testified over who violated their 2024 divorce judgment, according to US Weekly.

The judge agreed with Shumpert that Taylor’s March Instagram video on the divorce was a breach of their divorce agreement, which stated that they would not share any information regarding the verdict.

According to the report, Taylor claimed that Shumpert had leaked details about their divorce ruling to the media. However, the court rejected her claim, citing that she had not shown enough proof.

According to the court order, Taylor also declined to respond to inquiries from Shumpert “about her assets and her income, further stating that such information was completely irrelevant to any issue.”

The judge rejected Taylor’s request for Shumpert to cover her legal bills and instead ordered her to pay $70,000 to Shumpert’s attorney.

However, the judge refused Shumpert’s request to hold Taylor in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting agreement, according to the site.

According to court documents acquired by TMZ, Taylor discreetly filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023, claiming that he was an emotional abuser who was jealous of her popularity and insecure about it.

She claimed that over the duration of their marriage, her ex was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior.”

In December of that year, Shumpert rejected the allegations in a court filing. He requested that the “cruel treatment” Taylor cited as the cause for their divorce be altered to “irretrievable broken bond.”

He also claimed that Taylor did not provide evidence that he had treated her in a way that made her feel unsafe during their marriage.

Page 6 reports that Taylor and Shumpert were married in October 2016 and have two kids together: Rue Rose Shumpert, 4, and Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 9.

Taylor previously voiced her disappointment that facts of her divorce had been made public, calling it “heartbreaking” in a November 2023 Instagram Stories post.

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” she wrote. “However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so.”

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Taylor is keeping her new relationship with British actor Aaron Pierre on the low. In a recent interview on HOT 97, the “Google Me” singer revealed why she now handles relationships differently.

She said, “People are praying on your downfall. What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe,” Taylor added. “I don’t want us to be robbed of that. He’s so special to me and I’m filled with so much gratitude to have him in my life.”