Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana Seek Court Injunction to Halt Netflix’s “Beauty and the Bester” Documentary Release

Controversy has erupted ahead of the release of Netflix’s new true-crime series Beauty and the Bester, centered on Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana.

The pair has filed an urgent court application to block the series, which is set to premiere on September 12.

Bester, a convicted criminal, and Magudumana, a prominent media personality, made global headlines after his dramatic 2022 prison escape.

The documentary explores their escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre and the lavish lifestyle they led while on the run.

Their flight from justice ended in Tanzania, where they were captured following an international manhunt.

Netflix says the series is based on verified public records and aims to expose deeper issues, including corruption in the prison system.

However, Bester and Magudumana argue the show invades their privacy and misrepresents critical parts of their story.

They also claim the documentary could interfere with ongoing legal proceedings and further damage their reputations.

Legal analysts believe the outcome of this case could set a major precedent for media portrayals of high-profile criminal cases.

Meanwhile, the public waits to see whether the series will air as planned or be halted by the courts.