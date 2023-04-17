ncouth Guest: Thabo Bester Beat Girlfriend Dr Nandipha On Her Birthday In Front Of Guests

Revelations are trickling in concerning Mzansi’s most notorious criminal couple, as it’s emerging that Thabo Bester beat Dr Nandipha on her birthday last year.

The now-infamous celebrity doctor and influencer Dr Nandipha Magudumana turned 34 last September, and her friends are whispering about how nightmarish the day was.

Bester escaped Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein dramatically last year after faking his death. He then moved in with Dr Nandipha, and they stayed in a R12 million imposing mansion.

Why Thabo Bester Beat Dr Nandipha

Four months after Bester fled jail, the couple organised Dr Nandipha’s 34th birthday. The doctor’s friends told Sunday World that a simple argument about how people sat escalated into an ugly scene.

Bester suggested something, and Dr Nandipa disagreed with it, and the convicted rapist and murderer rained multiple slaps on her delicate and flawless cheeks.

“On the day he slapped Nandipha, it was based on the seating arrangements. He told Nandipha that he was in charge of her party, and he should be the one who should decide who sits where and how.”

After assaulting Dr Nandipha in front of the guest who had come to celebrate her, the fiery-tempered Bester got into an agitated fit of enraged fury and turned the tables upside down.

After the event, he tried to force her to leave, but she refused. Her friends then went with her to Sandton Police Station to report the assault, but the cops told her to try and sort out their issue themselves.

Serially-Abusive Thabo Bester

The friends also told Sunday World that Thabo Bester was habitually thrashing Dr Nandipha in front of her two young daughters. She had the girls with her former husband, Dr Mkhuseli “Mac” Magudumana, before their 2018 divorce, The South African reports.

“When Words Fail, Audio Fails Louder”: Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha’s Audio Conversation Raises Eyebrows and Blood Pressure

Last week, suspicious audio leaked, purported to be from Thabo Bester to Dr Nandipha. In the highly-pitched WhatsApp bite, Bester threatened to k!ll Dr Nandipha and her husband as he accused her of ignoring his calls.