Breaking news



Thabo Bester’s Urgent Bid to Challenge Prison Transfer Struck Off the Roll





Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester had his urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria struck from the court roll as he sought to challenge his transfer from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services Centre in Pretoria to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.





Judge Elizabeth Kubushi found that his bid was not genuinely urgent and that it was not properly enrolled, meaning the court did not even consider the substance of his arguments.





Bester’s legal team had argued that the move carried out without prior notice severely hampered his ability to consult with his lawyers and prepare for his ongoing trial in the Free State, but the judge said there was no basis to hear the matter as an urgent application at this time.