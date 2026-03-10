THABO KAWANA DISMISSES DEATH RUMOURS AS FALSE

KAWANA DISMISSES DEATH RUMOURS AS FALSE



…warns individuals responsible for spreading false information





Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media, Thabo Kawana, has dismissed as false reports circulating on social media alleging that he has died.





In a statement issued to the public, Mr. Kawana clarified that the claims were malicious and unfounded, urging citizens to disregard the misinformation.



“I wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false,” Mr. Kawana said.





He explained that he was alive, in good health, and currently away on his annual leave.



Mr. Kawana added that he remained optimistic about continuing to serve the nation, noting that he believed his work for Zambia was not yet complete.





Mr. Kawana also refuted a fabricated and misleading press release circulating online.



He warned individuals responsible for spreading false information that the country has adequate legal provisions to address the abuse of digital platforms.





Mr. Kawana noted that authorities would not hesitate to enforce the law against those found guilty of spreading fake news.



“Zambia has sufficient laws, including the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, to deal with individuals who abuse digital platforms,” he said.



He further appealed to the public to remain calm and verify information through official government communication channels to avoid being misled by false reports.