Professionalism is Optional with Thabo Kawana



Thabo Kawana: The Permanent Secretary Who Turned Public Service Into Political Theater



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In the twisted corridors of Zambia’s civil service, where neutrality was once held as a sacred principle, one man has emerged as a trailblazer, rewriting the rules of governance.





Thabo Kawana, the Permanent Secretary for Information, has transformed his position from a symbol of impartial service to a stage for partisan farce.



With flair, cunning, and unshakable loyalty to the ruling party, Kawana has redefined what it means to be a civil servant, proving once and for all that professionalism is merely optional under this government.





A PS and a Cadre: Breaking Boundaries



The role of a Permanent Secretary is, by design, to remain above the fray of politics—a steady hand guiding national administration. But Thabo Kawana has bravely rejected this outdated notion. Why be neutral when you can be a party operative with a title? Kawana has single-handedly shown that you can serve two masters: the public (in theory) and the ruling party (in reality).





In a move that should be studied in political science courses, Kawana has seamlessly merged his bureaucratic powers with political allegiance. Where others hide their partisan leanings, Kawana wears his UPND loyalty like a badge of honor, proving that true innovation lies in blurring the line between the civil service and party structures.





The JJ Leaked Audio: A Masterstroke of “Negotiation”





In what can only be described as a stroke of genius, Kawana’s name surfaced in the now-infamous leaked audio featuring Hon. Jay Jay Banda. Allegedly caught pressuring JJ to exonerate his abductors in exchange for his freedom, Kawana displayed a skillset far beyond the ordinary: negotiation by coercion.





Why wait for due process, court hearings, or police investigations when you can “persuade” victims to rewrite the truth? Kawana understands that justice is slow and cumbersome; his alleged actions streamline the system with ruthless efficiency. By allegedly offering JJ freedom in return for silence, Kawana has pioneered a new brand of conflict resolution—swift, behind closed doors, and entirely devoid of accountability.





Who needs law enforcement when you have Kawana’s brand of quiet diplomacy? If this is not innovation, what is?



Misinformation Management: The Ministry’s New Mandate



As Permanent Secretary for Information, Kawama has brilliantly redefined the ministry’s role. Under his leadership, the ministry has abandoned outdated ideals like transparency, truth, and open communication. Instead, he has embraced a far more pragmatic philosophy: control the narrative at all costs.





Unfavorable reports? Buried.

Critical voices? Silenced.

The messy truth? Repackaged as a tidy UPND-approved version of reality.



Kawama understands that in politics, the public does not need to know the truth—they only need to hear the right story. By turning the Ministry of Information into a propaganda powerhouse, he ensures that citizens receive carefully curated “alternative facts” while dissenting voices are muffled into oblivion. Bravo, PS Kawana, for making misinformation an art form.





Loyalty Above All Else



Thabo Kawama has shattered the illusion that the civil service is there to serve the people first. He reminds us that loyalty to the party supersedes all else, including duty, integrity, and conscience. Kawana’s steadfast devotion to the ruling UPND—whether through alleged backroom deals, strategic silencing, or media manipulation—is a marvel to behold.





Future Permanent Secretaries should take notes: true service lies in serving the party that holds the reins, not the public that pays the bills. Kawana’s performance ensures that he will be remembered as the patron saint of partisan bureaucracy.



Power Management: Turning Victims Into Advocates





The JJ saga, where Kawana allegedly “persuaded” Hon. Banda to exonerate his abductors, is more than just a scandal—it is a masterclass in the creative use of power. Only Kawama could turn a victim of abduction into a public advocate for his captors. This is not just coercion; it’s a psychological chess move of epic proportions.



By skipping courts and rendering the police irrelevant, Kawana has shown aspiring power brokers that the true genius lies in managing narratives, controlling victims, and shaping outcomes behind closed doors. It’s leadership at its most creative and cunning.





Conclusion: Kawana, The Architect of Modern Governance



Thabo Kawana has elevated himself to the pantheon of Zambian political brilliance. He is not just a Permanent Secretary—he is a visionary, a political strategist, and a master manipulator of both truth and power. His legacy will be remembered as a groundbreaking period in which the civil service fully embraced its role as an arm of the ruling party.



From the leaked audio scandal to his unapologetic loyalty to UPND interests, Kawama has redefined public service as a theater for political influence. He has proven that neutrality is obsolete, integrity is optional, and coercion is a tool for progress.





So let us raise our voices in celebration of Thabo Kawana—the Permanent Secretary who broke all the rules, buried the truth, and emerged as a champion of party-first governance.



Bravo, Thabo Kawana. Your legacy of “service” will echo through the halls of history. Bravo!