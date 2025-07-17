Thai Woman arrested for filming herself having s333x with Buddhist monks before blackmailing them

A Thai woman has been arrested after allegedly filming herself having s£x with Buddhist monks before blackmailing them for millions of pounds.

Wilawan Emsawat, 35, known by the nickname Sika Golf, is accused of being involved in secret relationships with 13 monks, as well as money laundering and receiving stolen goods.

According to Bankokbiznews, Emsawat reportedly raked in almost a staggering £9million after using video footage and images of her encounters with senior religious figures to extort money.

Five mobile devices owned by the woman contained clips and stills of her engaged in s£xual acts with several monks, some of whom were still wearing their traditional orange robes, according to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), which was quoted in local Thai media.

Currently, nine-out-of-13 monks involved have been disrobed, and the number of individuals involved is expected to increase.

A committee in the Senate has now called for s£x with monks to be made a crime, but the proposal has angered those who say that men should be held responsible for their own actions.

‘The scandal exposes a system of lies and hypocrisy among top monks,’ Sanitsuda Ekachai, a columnist for the Bangkok Post, wrote.

‘Women have long been depicted in mainstream teachings as “enemies” of monks’ spiritual purity… and now, when the clergy’s moral decay is in full view, it’s the woman who takes the fall while the monks are cast as victims.’

Suspicion stared when Phra Thep Wachirapamok, widely known as Arch, the highly respected abbot of Bangkok’s Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan temple, suddenly renounced his monkhood and vanished across the border into Laos in June.

Shortly after, the real reason for his mysterious emerged. The 53-year-old monk had allegedly been in a secret relationship with Wilawan, who claimed to be pregnant and demanded a huge £179,000 from him.

When he refused to pay, she exposed their affair to fellow monks and he fled the country in disgrace.

Since police seized Wilawan’s phones, some monks have already confessed to being involved in long-standing affairs with her, a blatant violation of their sacred vow of celibacy.

All are now expected to be derobed in accordance with Buddhist laws.