THANK THE CATHOLIC FOR THEIR EVANGELICAL WORK-HH



Ndola-22nd February, 2026



By Mukuka Nawa



Republican President Hakainde Hichilema had urged the community to thank the Catholic Church for the evangelical work it does.





Speaking when he addressed congregants at Catholic church St. Joseph Parish in Chifubu, Ndola district during Mass, the President said the Catholic church has greatly assisted communities through evangelical work, citing assistance rendered to the vulnerable in society as well as the education sector.





President Hichilema also added that the standard health services provided by the Catholic church remains a huge factor and boost to government’s efforts to provide quality health services to the general citizenry, a move the Head of State commended.





Mr. Hichilema also emphasized the need for he Church and government to work as one, adding that strong bonds between the Church and government always delivers greater development as both Church Priests and those serving under government are drawn from the same communities.





In concluding his remarks, the Head of State commended the Parish for their agriculture project where they are developing a farm. President Hichilema said that as a dedicated farmer himself, he’ll assist the Church to develop the farm.



CIC PRESS TEAM