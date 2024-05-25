The 12 “Freedom Epistles” of Saint Raphael Nakachinda to President HH at his Babylon Palace: Why the PF SG will have the last laugh in August 2026 after the shameful fall of Bally- Chris Zumani

The 12 “Freedom Epistles” of Saint Raphael Nakachinda to President HH at his Babylon Palace: Why the PF SG will have the last laugh in August 2026 after the shameful fall of Bally

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

….As per his request, I am humbly asking Mr. Christopher Mundia, State House Legal Advisor and Mr. Levy Ngoma, HH’s Political Advisor to compile this article and treat it a formal communique from the PF SG, Raphael Nakachinda in prison to Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema (HH) at State House. We pray that God preserves all of us so that we review this letter of our chained Nakachinda exactly in August in 2026 after the fall of Babylon and King Nebuchadnezzar himself….

1. From prison, our PF SG shared Philippians 1:12-14 from the Bible for us to read and pray about it. It says:

12 Now I want you to know, brothers and sisters,[a] that what has happened to me has actually served to advance the gospel (democracy).

13 As a result, it has become clear throughout the whole palace guard[b] and to everyone else that I am in chains (prison) for Christ (Zambia’s second liberation in 2026).

14 And because of my chains (harsh political prison sentence), most of the brothers and sisters have become confident in the Lord and dare all the more to proclaim the gospel (fight for democracy and liberation) without fear.

Hon. Raphael Nakachinda want HH and the Zambian people to take note and run with this scripture as his epistle to us.

2. On the day the magistrate sentenced PF SG, Raphael Nakachinda last week to 18 months imprisonment with hard labor for defaming President HH, using a law already repealed by the same president, some of us knew that the PF SG was officially an innocent political victim and prisoner just like at some point Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Thomas Sankara, Steve Biko, Reuben Kamanga, Patrice Lumumba, Lawrence Kati Lungu, Julius Nyerere, Robert Makasa, Nkwame Nkrumah, and Nelson Mandela among others. Yes, HH must know that oppressive regimes are fond of chaining people into forced submission but God is in the business of breaking the chains and setting the captives free.

3. In South Africa, Nelson Mandela was in prison for 27 years as a political prisoner because the apartheid government thought state oppression of citizens and regime critics would keep them in power eternally. But they were totally wrong: the same Nelson Mandela they so oppressed, abused, mistreated and imprisoned for 27 years became their First indigenous African Republican President as well as a legendary national hero of all times.

4. Hon. Raphael Nakachinda is fully aware that Political persecution is never a demotion, it is always a political promotion! This is one truth our Nebuchadnezzar must know about imprisoning people like Nakachinda today. 14 days out of prison as a political prisoner, current president of Senegal, 45 years old Basirou Diomaye Faye received nationwide support and defeated all heavyweight competitors in April 2024. In Senegal, God wanted to prove a point to the oppressive rulers like HH that they are not gods but mere humans. The ex prisoner is now their ruler!

5. When Jonah was swallowed by the big shark under the sea, God’s grace and power prevailed to vomit him alive after three days. Our emperor, King Nebuchadnezzar called HH must know that this Raphael he has swallowed by this unfair prison sentence will be kept alive by God’s miraculous power and vomited back to a free society. In Egypt, Joseph was jailed based on similar malicious allegations, but God promoted him to become their most valuable Prime Minister of all times. Our King Nebuchadnezzar must know that he is not a god in that Babylon palace called “Community House”.

6. President HH must know that the gods of democracy (the people) will visit him in August 2026 and his arrogance and brutality will be punished harshly too. One day, the God of Nakachinda will speak with lightning thunder, the earth will open and that king will be swallowed and disappear like vapor. Daniel was hated and later imprisoned by King Nebuchadnezzar for refusing to worship his idles. Daniel’s death prison was the barbaric lion’s den. But God refused such injustice and brutality against his innocent child and miraculously saved Daniel from the lion’s den. He came out alive and was promoted to be the Prime Minister of Babylon. That’s God for you!

7. President HH must know that Roman history accounts of Julius Caesar’s political persecution during his infant political career. The Roman dictator called Sulla became envious of emerging Julius Caesar and maliciously made him a prisoner with a death sentence. But God refused to allow evil prevail over light-this is the Julius Caesar who God saved and raised to become not only a Roman emperor, but the most important and legendary emperor of all times in Roman history. HH must know that there is Jesus Christ and he is not a god himself to have a final say on people’s lives or destiny!

8. Hon. Nakachinda knows that when dictators start attacking human Justice, love, fairness, grace and mercy by urinating on God’s people with arrogance, impunity and wickedness, God starts attacking dictators with lightning power and divine wind in order to liberate his oppressed people! This is where we are today between majority Zambians and President HH. Only trust in the Lord, political salvation, liberation and freedom shall come from above! In prison, Nelson Mandela firmly believed in “ONE DAY FREEDOM!” This is the epistle we send to our Nakachinda!

9. From May to December last year, l was falsely accused, criminally arrested, unjustly detained in prison and maliciously prosecuted with a team of 24 state witnesses for “financing terrorism” in HH’s quest to get on the neck of former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. I spent close to seven months in prison everyday smiling the hot wicked fire of our emperor straight from his Babylon palace called “Community House”. At his Babylon palace and indeed state house, l presume they were chanting “life imprisonment, life imprisonment or death sentence, death sentence” and so on. God showed me!

10. Confused and lost like Paul and Silas in prison, I looked to God for my redemption from this lion’s den. In that prison, l prayed and fasted for God’s intervention because only God deals with Nebuchadnezzar. Jesus Christ came through and Heaven stood for me through this traumatic journey. By God’s power and grace, l was acquitted by the Lusaka High Court and set free. King Nebuchadnezzar and his political jailers were left vomiting fire of bitterness, cursing their gods and fuming like deadly wizards and wicked witches of Babylon. Jesus Christ had triumphed over political darkness, injustice and wickedness!

11. This personal testimony of malicious arrest, imprisonment and back to freedom is what l bring to the gate of that prison so that my good friend and brother, Raphael Nakachinda and many others may draw inspiration for more faith in God and continue to look up to Jesus Christ. Yes, King Nebuchadnezzar is harshly punishing those who disobey his orders to worship his idles. But trust me, the invisible God of the universe is so divine and powerful; He destroys the evil schemes of Nebuchadnezzar in order to set the captives free in ways one cannot imagine, explain or expect.

12. On 23th August, 2023, l was sleeping in prison when l dreamt someone reading this script and singing it into a gospel song with me. It is Jude 1:24-25 and it reads as follows:

24 “Now unto him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you before his glorious presence without fault and with great joy,

25to the only God our Savior be glory, majesty, power and authority, through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now and forevermore! Amen”.

This is the most important component of these epistles from Nakachinda to HH. This Nakachinda King Nebuchadnezzar has thrown into prison today will be kept alive by God’s grace, power and mercy for the sake of showing HH that he is merely human and temporal on earth like everyone. This chained Nakachinda shall be preserved by heaven and lifted above the sky soon or later. HH must know that this man in chains today and many others in similar situations shall have their last laughter in August 2026 because God hates injustice! Trust me, HH shall fall before God and man in 2026 and Nakachinda shall have the last laugh!

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

